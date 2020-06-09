Minister Retno to Attend OIC Summit Discuss Israel Annexation Plan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi is planned to attend an Extraordinary Ministerial Conference on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will be held online on Wednesday, June 6.

The meeting aims to discuss the current situation in Palestine, specifically Israel’s plan to annex a portion of Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

The Israeli plan emerged after an agreement to form a coalition government between Benjamin Netanyahu and General Benny Gantz.

Retno will convey the views of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia as well as proposals in the form of concrete steps that the OIC should consider to prevent the annexation of the territory planned by Israel.

The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in his capacity as Chair of the OIC Executive Committee.

According to the plan, at the end of the meeting, OIC’s foreign ministers will ratify the final document in the form of a resolution.

The resolution will include among others encouragement to all OIC member states to take political, legal and economic steps in response to the planned annexation of the Palestinian territories by Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)