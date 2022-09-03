MINA News Agency and UAR Express Condolence for Pakistan

Jakarta, MINA – MINA News Agency and the Humanitarian Organization Ukhuwah Al Fatah Rescue (UAR) on Thursday, September 1 met Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia in Jakarta Muhammad Hassan to express their condolences for floods calamity has hit the country.

“We express our condolences for those affected by this awful calamity in Pakistan and hopefully the situation will get better soon. May all the victims who died in this catastrophe become martyrs, insha Allah ,” said UAR chairman, Sakuri.

Furthermore, the Secretary General of UAR, Muqorrobin Al-Ayubi said, the organization is raising funds for Pakistanis.

“We are raising funds in several UAR branches. Hopefully in a few days the donation will be collected so we can send it immediately,” he said.

Then, the ambassador expressed his gratitude for the visit and support from MINA and UAR for the people of Pakistan who affected by floods calamity.

“I want to say thank you to all of you for showing sympathy and solidarity for Pakistanis.We really appreciate it,” said Hassan.

He also explained the current situation in refugee camps where the victims need assistance such as food, medicine and shelter.

Meanwhile, Pramudya Sulaksono, Minister Counselor for Information, Socio-Cultural Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad told MINA on Wednesday, August 31 the embassy also tried to help by raising funds for the flood victims.

The greatest flood in Pakistan’s history has caused at least more than 1,191 people dead, 1,600 people injured, 287,000 houses destroyed, 662,000 houses damaged, 735,000 livestock dead, two million hectares of crops were affected, and the communications infrastructure were severely damaged.

According to the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, the most impactful area by the flood are Sindh and Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)