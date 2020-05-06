Mesut Ozil Donates £ 80,000 to Fight Covid-19 in Turkey

Ankara, MINA – Arsenal footballer Mezut Ozil donates £ 80,000 to help those who are battling Coronavirus or Covid-19 in Turkey.

The donation is also to provide food for Muslims in the country during the Corona crisis. Thus quoted from Daily Mail reports on Wednesday, May 6.

The German international, originally from Turkey, made a generous contribution to provide food and assistance to 16,000 Muslims during the holy month.

The Turkish Red Crescent, which receives it, can provide iftar to families throughout Turkey and Syria, with 2,000 packages expected to be sent.

The Gunners star hopes that people who fast Ramadan can be happy.

Kerem Kinik, from the Turkish Red Crescent, praised Ozil for his contribution and said it would be gratefully received by those in need.

With increasing alms from philanthropists, we will be able to reach more people in need, Kinik said.

“Thanks to our brother Mesut Ozil, we will be able to send the packages given to people in need and send them as soon as possible,” he continued.

Many Muslim fooballers in the European Leagues share some of their income for charity for others according to what Islam teaches. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)