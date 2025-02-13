MER-C Opens Neurosurgery Clinic at Al Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA— The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has officially opened a neurosurgery and pain management clinic at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.

The clinic operates twice weekly, every Sunday and Wednesday, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For the remaining five days, the MER-C medical team works at the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, as stated in a MER-C press release on Wednesday.

Dr. Eka Budhi, a neurosurgeon and MER-C volunteer, explained that the purpose of opening this clinic is to improve access to specialized medical services for the people of Gaza and reduce non-emergency visits to the Emergency Room (ER).

“Regarding neurosurgery, I only conduct patient consultations at Al Awda Hospital. As for surgeries, we are preparing an operating room at the Indonesia Hospital, and we need to add anesthesia equipment. Insha Allah, Al Awda Hospital will also be able to perform neurosurgery,” said Dr. Eka.

“Hopefully, this service will continue. Please pray and support us,” he added.

In addition to the neurosurgery clinic, the MER-C Emergency Medical Team (EMT) also handles emergency patients at Al Awda Hospital.

Due to other health facilities not yet functioning optimally, Al Awda Hospital often faces overcrowding, with daily visits to the Emergency Department exceeding 400 patients. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

