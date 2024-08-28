MER-C Delivers 1,000 Food Packages to Northern Gaza

Food packages from MER-C for medical workers at the Indonesian Hospital, sent from Jordan, have arrived in Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has delivered 1,000 food packages from Jordan to Northern Gaza, which have been distributed to medical staff, patients, and local residents around the Indonesian Hospital.

“Praise be to God, the food aid from MER-C, sent through Amman, Jordan, to Northern Gaza, has arrived at the Indonesian Hospital. There are 1,000 food packages that will be distributed to medical staff, doctors, nurses, and workers at the Indonesian Hospital, as well as to patients and local residents,” said Marissa Noriti, Liaison Officer EMT MER-C, in a video shared by MER-C on their Instagram page on Tuesday.

The food packages include rice, sugar, salt, beans, powdered milk, tea, instant noodles, sweets, spaghetti, baking powder, and cooking oil.

In addition to the Indonesian Hospital, MER-C volunteers also distributed 50 food packages to workers at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza.

“On August 24, 2024, we are in Northern Gaza, where MER-C successfully delivered food packages through the Zekim border crossing. Today, we are in the process of distributing them to Indonesian Hospital employees,” said MER-C volunteer Reza Aldilla during the distribution.

“This is a positive start as we are able to distribute aid to Northern Gaza. Previously, we successfully delivered aid through the Egyptian border to our brothers and sisters in southern and central Gaza, which included food packages and flour,” he added.

Reza noted that this is the first phase of aid since MER-C volunteers were able to reach the Indonesian Hospital again on July 27, 2024. MER-C will strive to provide even more extensive aid to Gaza residents.

Meanwhile, other aid such as medicines, disposable medical supplies, and surgical tools are still being shipped from Amman, Jordan. It is hoped that this aid from the Indonesian people through MER-C will also arrive soon at the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)