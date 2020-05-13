Member of Australian Parliament: Nakba Tragedy Shows Human Rights Violations

Sydney, MINA – Adam Bandt, member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Australian Greens, said the 1948 Nakba tragedy showed a violation of human rights committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

“Palestinians and their friends commemorate Nakba Day, when in 1948 hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced and lost their homes, and many were killed. Since 1948, we have continued to see widespread human rights violations committed by the State of Israel against the Palestinian people, “Bandt said, Mirajnews reported on Wednesday.

He added that the action affected every aspect of Palestinian life. Especially now, when we see Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu actively undermining a two-state solution that can provide peace and security to the people of Israel and Palestine.

Netanyahu intends to implement unilaterally part of the so-called Trump peace plan, even though it was rejected by Palestine and had almost no global support, he continued.

“Netanyahu’s plans include a large annexation of territory in the West Bank,” he added.

However, in the face of this proposed serious violation of international law, from an Israeli PM who is still being charged with serious corruption charges, the Australian government is not just silent. But actively trying to block the investigation of war crimes in Palestine through the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“It’s time for Australia to talk, especially when Mike Pompeo flies to Israel. It is time to oppose illegal annexation and make it clear that there will be serious diplomatic consequences if that happens. Just as illegal annexation of other regions has occurred, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)