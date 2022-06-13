Marocco Ban Controversial British Film about Daughter’s Propeth

Rabat, MINA – Moroccan authorities have banned a controversial British film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, Anadolu Agency reports quoted by MEMO Sunday.

In a statement, the Center for Cinematography of Morocco (MCC) said the film “The Lady of Heaven” was prohibited from screening or commercialization in Morocco.

The ban came hours after the Council of Scholars, Morocco’s highest religious authority, condemned the British film as a “flagrant falsification of facts” and “a heinous act unacceptable to Muslims.”

Screenings of the film, which depicts the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatima al-Zahraa, were canceled in Britain amid protests from the Muslim community.

The controversial film was overseen by a Shia preacher who is notorious for attacking the Prophet Muhammad, his wife Aisha, as well as the two first caliphs of Islam, Abu Bakr and Umar bin Khattab.

The film personally depicts the character of the prophet, which is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Previously, two politicians in India also made statements that were considered insulting to the Koran and the Prophet Muhammad. This has caused criticism from within and outside the country, especially Muslim countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)