Gaza, MINA – Ten Palestinians were killed in a tragic incident that occurred at the Nuseirat and Al-Bureij refugee camps in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, March 5.

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral procession of ten Palestinians killed when a fire burned the market. The place is one of the most densely populated areas in the camp, thus quick from Wafa News Agency on Saturday, March 7.

At least ten Palestinians have died, including six children, 14 of whom are in critical condition and around 60 others injured.

The fire was thought to have originated from a gas cylinder explosion at a bakery in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the fire incident wiped out nearby shops, factories, and cars parked along the road.

With a population of 2 million, the Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. (T/RE1)

