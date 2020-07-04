March in Gaza Calls for Unity Against Israeli Annexation

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of residents in the Gaza Strip after Friday prayers marched to call for unity of resistance to face all Israeli occupation plans.

They called for resistance from Arab and Islamic countries to free Palestine and defeat the invaders. Quds Press reports.

Hamas leader Mansour Brik in his speech denounced Israel’s annexation plan of the West Bank.

“The masses came today to emphasize that with our mutual resistance, the Israeli plan will not succeed, and our people will not fly the white flag,” he said.

“It is not allowed for anyone to ignore Palestine, and his release is a legal obligation. We will not neglect the Jordan Valley or even a small piece of land from Palestine will be seized.

The leader of the Hamas movement denounced the United States as “the maker and exporter of terrorism, and it was he who tried to destroy the abilities of Arabs and Muslims.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)