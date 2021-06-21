Malaysia Donates $1 Million to Rebuild Covid-19 Testing Facility in Gaza

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia has pledged to contribute more than $1 million to Palestine as part of a humanitarian effort to rebuild Gaza which suffered devastating destruction following the Israeli aggression in May 2021.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the funds will go into rebuilding the Covid-19 testing facility in Gaza which was destroyed in last month’s Israeli attack.

“Malaysia will focus on carrying out humanitarian aid efforts for the Palestinian people to rebuild Gaza through partnerships with NGOs,’’ he said in a statement, Wafa reported on Monday.

“I also invite other countries that share the same determination to step forward and mobilise aid for Palestine,” Hishammuddin said.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia will continue to stand with Palestine and condemn Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

He also affirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle and strongly condemned Israeli’s atrocities against the Palestinians.

He made this commitment during a meeting with Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki on the sideline of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)