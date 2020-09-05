Mae_C Empowers Muslimah In Palestine Liberation

Cileungsi,Bogor, MINA – The head of the Maemuna Center (Mae_C) Humanitarian Social Organization Fitriyah Mukti Asih said the establishment of Mae_C is to empower the role of Muslimah (Muslim women) in the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking to MINA on Friday Fitriyah explained that humanitarian task orientation is not only related to Palestine, but also in other countries that need humanitarian assistance.

She also said that currently his institution has collaborated with several NGO (Non Governmental Organizations) both domestically and abroad.

Domestically, We Are All Maryam, Smart71, and Khadijati Foundation.

“We are all together in a campaign program to care for Palestinian children,” she said.

Furthermore, for abroad, together with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Mae_C collaborates with Ruwad which focuses on providing special assistance to Gaza, Palestine.

“There is also Al Khoiriyyah, one of the humanitarian agencies based in Lebanon, Syria and Palestine,” explained Fitriyah.

“Currently, in the process of exploring mutual cooperation with the Baidinar Institution,” she added.

She explained that Mae_C, AWG and Mer-C routinely carry out activities in distributing aid to the Gaza Territory.

Fitriyah also explained some of her institution’s programs, such as the education sector which emphasizes instilling awareness of the importance of and how to fight for Al-Aqsa.

Then, the program in the media field, which is a means of connecting Mae_C with the public.

Then in the field of research and development, also empowerment which targets in the agrarian sector (agriculture), and empowers the Muslimah economy.

She hopes that in the future Mae_C can be more independent, more powerful, with a wider network of cooperation with other NGO, and more expanded and strategic assistance. (L/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)