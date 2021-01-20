Lebanon Urges An End of Repeated Israeli Abuses

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon urges an end of repeated attacks and abuses by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

The demand was conveyed by the Minister of Defense of Lebanon in the interim government, Zeina Aker to the Commander of the UN Forces in Lebanon, UNIFIL, General Stefano Del Col on Monday.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Defense, Aker condemned the kidnapping of the Lebanese cattle herder, Hassan Zahra, and “Israel’s ongoing violations against Lebanon,” Quds Press reported.

Aker stressed “Lebanon’s rejection of any violation of its sovereignty by land, sea and air,” and stressed “the need for the Israeli side to implement international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.”

On Tuesday, an Israeli military patrol arrested a shepherd in a border area in southern Lebanon, then released him after three days and handed over to UNIFIL, which then handed him over to his country.

Following Al-Ra’i’s release, UNIFIL announced that it had “opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including the place of detention.”

UNIFIL is a multinational force at the United Nations, totaling 10,334 troops from 45 countries, including Indonesia, and deployed in the southern Lebanon region, with the aim of ensuring peace is maintained in the territories bordering occupied Palestine. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)