Lawyer: Raed Salah Accept Israeli Cruel Treatment Prison

Ramallah, MINA – Sheikh Raed Salah, a prominent Palestinian Human Right Activist and leader of the Islamic Movement, has been detained in solitary confinement since Israel imprisonment on August 15 last year, Arabi21 reported.

His Lawyer, Khalid Zabarqeh said, Sheikh Salah had facing cruel treatment and harsh conditions in Israeli prisons in the Negev Desert.

Salah is serving 17 months in a small isolated cell. He is allowed out for hour a day.

Zabarqeh described solitary confinement as a form of torture for prisoners in Israeli prison.

He emphasized that the act was a violation of convention and international human rights law, in which it was stated that the arrest of someone for their political or religious views was illegal.

Sheikh Salah lawyers are allowed to see him only once a month, while family visits have been halted under the pretext of the pandemic.

In addition, Israeli prison agency prevent Salah from meeting with other Palestinian political prisoners or talking to them.

His Lawyer said, Israel is pressuring Sheikh Salah to stop defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque and renounce his opposition to abuses committed by the Israeli occupation army.

He emphasized, Syekh Salah was adhering to his principles and rights, not being affected by Israeli oppression and pressure on him. He spends his time reading, writing and drawing. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)