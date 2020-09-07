King Salman To Trump: Gulf Wants Fair Solution to the Palestinian Issue

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz told the United States President Donald Trump that the Gulf states want to see a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian problem, which was the starting point for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The Royal news agency reported on Monday that the two leaders spoke by telephone following the US-brokered deal last month in which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

King Salman told Trump that he appreciated the US efforts to support peace, according to Al Jazeera.

Under the Arab Peace Initiative proposal, Arab states have offered normalized relations with Israel, in exchange for a state agreement with Palestine and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Saudi Arabia never recognize Israel.

However, this month the Kingdom said it would allow flights between the UAE and Israel to use its airspace, including Israeli aircraft.

White House adviser Jared Kushner said he hoped other Arab countries would normalize relations with Israel in the coming months. (T/RE1)

