Kindergartens in Gaza Celebrate Palestine’s Independence Day

Gaza City, MINA – Palestinian kindergarten children from Modern Excellence Kindergarten in Gaza City take part in the celebration of Palestine’s Independence Day on Monday.

The event was enlivened by various balloons, keffiyeh, flags, and sweets, as well as the performance of the popular Dabka troupe, Palestine Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

Great excitement was felt throughout the event, especially when the children lined up to color their faces with the Palestinian flag.

The children seemed happy, singing, playing and dancing to the beat of the heroic nasyid.

Palestine Independence Day is observed every November 15, marking the declaration of independence by the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on November 15, 1988. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)