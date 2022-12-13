Kashmiri Muslim Student Writes 900 Pages Al-Quran by Hand

Arbeen Tahir, a high school Muslim student from Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir has written the Al-Quran consisting of 900 pages by hand in six months. (Photo: India Tomorrow)

Srinagar, MINA – Arbeen Tahir, a high school Muslim student from Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir has written the Al-Quran consisting of 900 pages by hand in six months.

Arbeen daughter of Tahir Ahmed Parray is a Grade 11 student of Jamaah Giariyan, and it has always been a dream of writing the Quran with her own hands and she started learning calligraphy using her calligraphy pen, The Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

She learned calligraphy by watching YouTube tutorial videos before he tried his hand at writing the Quran.

“I dreamed of writing the Quran by hand and to fulfill my desire, I started learning calligraphy. Before writing the complete Koran, I tried to write a few pages, and when I felt that my handwriting had improved, I started writing the complete Koran. Thank God, I succeeded in this task,” said Arbeen.

She started writing the Holy Quran in June 2022, and finished it in November 2022.

“I regularly show the manuscripts to my cousins ​​for any corrections,” she continues.

She has the support of her family members and relatives in this work. Her achievements are being talked about virally on social media.

“The most beautiful and unparalleled achievement is without a doubt deserving of congratulations,” said one social media user.

“Salute to the achievements of Kashmiri Muslim women. May Allah accept her job,” said another social media user. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)