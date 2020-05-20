Jokowi Pushes Indonesia to Produce Own Covid-19 Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo pushes his country to produce its own coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine, not just to rely on imports to overcome the pandemic.

It was revealed by Jokowi when inaugurating the research, technology and innovation products of the acceleration of the Covid-19 handler in commemoration of the National Awakening Day which fell on May 20, 2020.

He saw that this could happen after the Eijkman Institute of Molecular Biology had obtained 7 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus genomes for vaccine development.

“I am very optimistic that things that we thought we had to import, (now) we can produce ourselves. More than that, we should also be able to produce our own vaccines,” he said in the inauguration through a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“I am happy that Eijkman has already obtained data on genome sequences for vaccine development and I am also pleased that the research community continues to work to find effective drugs and therapies for the treatment of Covid-19,” continued Jokowi.

He said the inauguration is the momentum of the nation’s rise in technology and science.

“Today we should be proud because of the hands of the nation’s people, from our own hands capable of producing much needed work,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the world was competing quickly in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. So, he considered that the condition must be answered by Indonesia with concrete innovations and concrete work. (T/RE1)

