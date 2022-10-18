Jokowi and FIFA President Agree to Carry Out Transformation of Indonesian Football

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met with the President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Jokowi said that the Government of Indonesia and FIFA agreed to carry out a complete transformation of Indonesian football and ensure that all aspects of the match were carried out in accordance with the safety standards set by FIFA.

The President emphasized that both players and spectators of football matches must be guaranteed safety.

“We agreed to review the feasibility of the stadium and also apply technology to help mitigate various potentials that endanger spectators and players,” he said.

In addition, the government and FIFA also agreed to ensure that the FIFA U-20 World Cup matches in Indonesia can run well.

“All aspects of preparation to implementation must be ensured to run according to FIFA standards and handled properly, professionally,” he said.

The Indonesian government and FIFA also agreed to jointly review the Indonesian football stakeholders.

“The government together with FIFA want to ensure that the transformation process of Indonesian football runs according to the standards set. Thus, let’s make this agreement a momentum for improving the Indonesian football system so that Indonesian football becomes national pride and performs better in the future,” said Jokowi.

Meanwhile, the FIFA President expressed his condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims as well as his concern for the tragedy that occurred at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java.

“We agree that this tragedy is a very important lesson for Indonesian football and also for the world of football. Don’t let this incident happen again, don’t let the excitement of the football match spectators lead to sorrow and disaster,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)