Jewish Settlers Injure A Palestinian Toddler

Bethlehem, MINA – Stone throwing by Israeli settlers at a car passing on a West Bank highway injured a one-year-old Palestinian toddler on Friday.

Squatters from the Neve Daniel settlement west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem threw stones at Palestinian cars driving on the highway between Bethlehem and Hebron, MEMO reported.

According to local eyewitnesses, a baby named Mahmoud Iyad Banat was injured in the head after a stone that was thrown destroyed the window of the car he was traveling in.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

In July, the Israeli Settlement Council in the occupied West Bank announced the development of 164 new housing units in the Neve Daniel settlement.

The director of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Commission, Hassan Breijah, said the development was at the expense of land belonging to Palestinians and the Israeli occupation authorities would take dozens of hectares of agricultural land to build new settlement projects.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in special Jewish settlements throughout East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, in violation of international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)