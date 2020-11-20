Jewish Settlers Defile Ibrahimi Mosque, Put Candelabrum on its Rooftop

Al-Khalil, MINA – Jewish settlers placed a large candelabrum on the rooftop of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the al-Khalil city, south of the occupied West Bank, in order to mark a Jewish occasion.

Manager of the Ibrahimi Mosque Hafdhi Abu Sneineh denounced such practice by the settlers as an act of aggression and provocation against the Muslim nation, stressing that the Ibrahimi Mosque is an Islamic holy site that belongs exclusively to the Muslim nation, as quoted from Palinfo on Thursday.

The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) forcibly imposed its control over the Ibrahimi Mosque following the 1994 massacre that was committed by an extremist Jewish settler and claimed the lives of dozens of Muslims and injured many others.

Since the massacre, the IOA has allowed Jewish settlers to defile the Islamic holy site and commit numerous violations against its sanctity. The IOA also prevents the Islamic call to prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque dozens of times every month.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)