Jerusalem Residents Launch ‘Your’ Photo Campaign at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem residents launch a campaign with the tag “Your photo at Al-Aqsa Mosque” inviting the participation of Palestinians.

The Campaign has started tweeting the tag over the past few days, as a way of opposing the occupation, especially to break the ban on access and prayers of Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Through the hashtag “Aqsa_photo_challenge”, hundreds of photos began to be uploaded as part of support activities for Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Dunya al-Wathan reported on Tuesday.

At the Jerusalem station, Khadija Khwais, there is a large Al-Aqsa banner with the words, “Not just a photo somewhere. We have grown up on it and we have raised our children here. ”

At Hanadi Al-Halawani station there is also a large Al-Aqsa banner that reads, “We laid the ground in it with love and fortitude.”

An activist Nur al-Din Muqalled, published his photo and wrote, “If you live in Jerusalem, the West Bank, the interior of Palestine, or anywhere else you can reach Al-Aqsa, and you don’t have a photo at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, then your situation is difficult and sad. ”

Jordanian activist Nour Abu Ghosh participated in the campaign with the photo inscribed on Al-Aqsa Square because he could not visit it. He wrote it, “They launched the #Foto You campaign at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)