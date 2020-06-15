Jerusalem Post: Turkey to End Israeli Occupation

Istanbul, MINA – In a Jerusalem Post report, the head of Turkey’s main religious body, which is supported by the country’s foreign minister is said to end Israeli occupation in Jerusalem.

It was said in the report, Israel is also accused of being responsible for the war and efforts to divide Muslim countries.

It is in line with comments from several figures, one of them is the head of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaş.

In a forum, he stated to the Palestinian intellect, that the struggle would continue until Jerusalem was truly free. Thus quoted from Ahval News on Monday, June 15.

“Islamic civilization has a memory of historical knowledge and values ​​and that it has never been possible for Muslims to surrender to a blessed city,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Erbaş as saying.

Not only that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has long been fighting for Palestinian independence, is said to officially protect Jerusalem.

According to him, the city which became the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has become a red zone for Turkey.

Further still in the report, the Turkish leaders also alluded to the plans of the Turkish capital, Ankara which will make Jerusalem a destination for Islamic and Palestinian interests and to rally support for Middle Eastern countries against Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)