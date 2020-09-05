Jerusalem Mufti Welcomes Reconciliation of Palestinian Factions

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem Mufti Shaykh Muhammad Hussein welcomed the factions’ reconciliation steps at the Ramallah-Beirut meeting Thursday evening.

Sheikh Hussein said that at the Friday sermon at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in front of thousands of worshipers in a situation of Covid-19 restrictions.

“People look forward to a meeting that brings all the forces together,” he said, as reported by Quds Press.

He reminded the occupation’s efforts and arrogance to continue to divide the forces of the Palestinian struggle and efforts to impose contradictions between various elements of the Palestinian struggle.

He added about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where it is a mosque belonging to Islam for Muslims, and there is no place for other people, let alone Jews in it.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place for us Muslims to worship, and this emphasizes the truth of faith,” he said.

The Mufti of Jerusalem added that “this blessed land, Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only. Christians have their own churches and Jews have their own synagogues.” (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)