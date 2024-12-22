Jemaah Islamiyah Declares Disbandment of Organization

Members of Jemaah Islamiyah declare the disbandment of their organization in Solo City, Central Java (photo: Public Relations of the National Police)

Surakarta, MINA – Thousands of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) members declared the disbandment of their organization in Solo City, Central Java on Saturday and announced their return to the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).

A total of 1,400 former JI members gathered at the Convention Hall, Tirtonadi Terminal, Solo. They came from the Soloraya region, Keduraya, and Semarang.

The declaration was attended by the National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Social Minister Saifullah Yusuf, Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas, Acting Deputy for the Improvement of Education Quality and Religious Moderation at the Ministry of Coordinating Affairs for Human Development and Culture, Warsito. Additionally, the Head of Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror, National Police Headquarters (Densus 88), Inspector General Sentot Prasetyo, Head of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) Inspector General Pol Eddy Hartono, and Acting Governor of Central Java Nana Sudjana were also present.

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit stated that the disbandment of JI marks a moment to strengthen the nation for a better future.

BNPT Head, Police Commissioner General Eddy Hartono, emphasized that the government would provide support for former JI members to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Head of Densus 88, Inspector General Sentot Prasetyo, stated, “With full sincerity, they now realize that the true struggle is not against the state but rather to build the nation and the country together.”

He further explained that similar activities were carried out by 7,000 former JI members in 34 other regencies/cities across Indonesia. He emphasized that JI was not disbanded by the government, but rather chose to disband itself voluntarily.

“Jemaah Islamiyah was not disbanded by the government or the police, but made the decision to disband on their own accord,” he said.

This decision (to disband) was not the result of pressure or coercion, but based on deep studies and reflections conducted by its leaders.

The event was organized through collaboration between the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Densus 88 of the National Police, and former JI members. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)