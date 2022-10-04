Jakarta Governor Inaugurates Umar bin Khattab Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Governor, Anies Rasyid Baswedan on Monday inaugurated the Umar bin Khattab Mosque which is located at Jalan Bekasi Timur IX No. 9, Jatinegara, East Jakarta.

He was greeted by the congregation arriving at the Umar bin Khattab Mosque at 08:00 p.m.

“Thanks to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, we can see Mr. Talib’s children become good examples, pious, and continue the struggle of their parents,” said Anies in his speech.

Anies stated, the mosque is not only for social activities but also a field of reward that keeps flowing for their parents.

“Hopefully, this mosque will be considered as their ever-flowing charity, ” he hoped.

The governor also advised its management to manage water well.

“A mosque using a lot of water for ablution, then its management must channel it to the ground, not a river and that’s why they have to cooperate with several parties, including the community, not just one party (the government),” he said.

He hoped this mosque would become a center for religious education activities not only for parents but also youth and children.

The inauguration ceremony was closed with the signing of the Inauguration Inscription of the Umar bin Khattab Mosque by the Governor who was accompanied by the Mayor of East Jakarta, Chair of MUI Jatinegara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Waqf Foundation for the Quran Silaturahim House, Ir. Faried Thalib, Chairman of the Silaturahim Fikri Thalib Quran House Waqf Foundation, Chairman of mosque prosperity council Ajat Sudrajat, Director of Rasil Network Ichsan Thalib, and Chairman of the MER-C Presidium dr Sarbini Abdul Murad. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)