Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan Confirmed Positive of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

In a written statement, Anies said that he was tested positive for Covid-19 based on a swab test, which results came out on Tuesday in the morning.

“On Monday, November 30th, I went through the PCR swab again as confirmation of the antigen results the previous day, and it turned out that at night I got the news that the results were positive,” said Anies Baswedan in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Anies Baswedan asked people who have been interacting with him recently to take steps such as the PCR swab test.

“For anyone who has met me in the last few days please directly contact the local puskesmas to do a swab test,” said Anies Baswedan.

The former Minister of Education and Culture admits that he is currently in good condition and does not feel any symptoms.

“I will undergo self-isolation and follow the treatment procedures established by the medical team. I did independent isolation at the official residence and lived alone. Meanwhile, the family will continue to live in a private house, which we have been living in all this time, “he said.

Even though he has tested positive for Covid-19 without symptoms, Anies Baswedan said he would continue to carry out his duties virtually, including chairing meetings.

“Since last March, we have been accustomed to working virtually, and God willing, there will be no interference in the decision-making process and also in the government process,” he said.

Then, Anies Baswedan said that the Jakarta Governor’s office unit would be closed, just as the DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor’s office unit was closed following Ahmad Riza Patria’s positivity some time ago.

“The Governor and Deputy Governor’s offices are separate from the Bali City Main Building, thus the City Hall Main Building will continue to operate so that the government process continues to run smoothly,” he said.

Anies Baswedan asked all people, especially DKI Jakarta to offer prayers regarding his recovery and those who tested positive for Covid-19.

“And I remind everyone again, that Covid-19 is still there and can come to anyone. Let’s be disciplined in using masks, let’s wash our hands regularly, let’s keep our distance. These efforts must be made for us to both protect against the risk of transmission. May Allah SWT bless the City of Jakarta and protect us all, “he said. (T/RE1)

