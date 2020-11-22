Jakarta Extends Its Transitional PSBB Until December 6

Jakarta, MINA – The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government extends its Transition Period to a healthy, safe, and productive society for 14 days, starting from 23 November to 6 December 2020 as a precaution against a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The extension of the PSBB for the Transitional Period is based on the Decree of the Governor of DKI Jakarta Number 1100 of 2020 which emphasizes that if there is no significant increase in COVID-19 cases, the Transitional PSBB will be automatically extended for two weeks.

“Based on epidemiological data during the implementation of the PSBB for the Transition Period in the last two weeks, the condition of the Jakarta COVID-19 outbreak is still under control and heading for safety. However, we must be more vigilant and discipline in health protocols, “said Governor Anies on Sunday, as stated by the official statement quoted by MINA.

As is well known, he continued, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government can implement an emergency brake policy if there is a significant increase in cases or an alarming level of transmission that endangers health system services.

“It should be noted that the daily report of positive cases in Jakarta reached a new record, namely 1,579 cases on Saturday. This condition should not make us even more ignorant and undiscipline. Remember, the transmission still occurs even though it is slowing down, “he said.

Anies said that in the future the provincial government will further strengthen the enforcement of health protocols and he hopes that the public will be proactive when they learn about violations.

“People also don’t need to worry about reporting if they feel exposed or have symptoms. This is a joint endeavor. We emphasize again, stay discipline health protocol. COVID-19 is still there, “said Anies.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government recorded a surge in active cases of 4.95 percent over the past 14 days, namely 8,026 on November 7 to 8,444 on November 21. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)