Jaiz Bank in Nigeria Launches Hajj Savings Scheme

Abuja, MINA – Jaiz Bank said it had launched a national Hajj savings scheme (HSS) in northeastern and southeastern Nigeria.

The scheme is claimed to make it easier for Muslims in the country to go to Saudi Arabia and perform one of the pillars of Islam, the pilgrimage, tus quoted from Ihram om Monday.

In an official statement, the financial institution said the Jaiz Bank and the Nigerian National Haj Commission had cooperated with the Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Council in their respective regions.

Collaboration is carried out to launch awareness and awareness campaigns for each Muslim on Hajj and its financing, both in Adamawa, Taraba and Ebonyi States.

Reported in Punch Nigeria on Monday, the same statement also stated that the HSS launching and sensitization that is currently taking place are in several parts of the country, especially in the North Central, Northwest, Southwest and South.

The Executive Director (CEO) of Jaiz Bank Hassan Usman, represented by the Head of the Corporate Service Division of Bank Ismaila Adamu, said the National Hajj savings scheme is an important milestone for all stakeholders in the Hajj ecosystem in Nigeria.

He also said the importance of the scheme, which stems from the fact that from planning to funding to actual operations, this savings scheme has the potential to positively influence every action and actor in the hajj process. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)