Jack Ma Sends 20.000 Coronavirus Medical Devices to Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – In order to help prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sudan, a Chinese conglomerate Jack Ma and owner of Alibaba.com flew the first wave of medical devices to Sudan, via the Ethiopian Airlines which arrived at Khartoum International Airport on Monday afternoon, March 23.

Sudanese Health Minister Akram Ali Eltom and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Khartoum immediately welcomed the arrival of the aid at the airport along with relevant parties.

In a press conference at the airport, the Minister of Health told reporters that medical aid provided to Sudan included 20,000 heat detectors, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 protective clothing.

Ali Eltom added the medical devices were distributed on Tuesday to all provinces in Sudan, including the capital city of Khartoum Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation donated medical equipment to the African Continent, including Sudan.

The first phase of assistance distributed 1.1 million detection tests, 6 million masks, 60 thousand protective clothing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)