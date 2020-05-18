Sudan’s Capital Lockdown Extended for Two Weeks

Khartoum, MINA – Sudanese government, through the High Committee for Emergency Health on Sunday Night, decided to extend and tighten the lockdown procedure for the second time, especially for Khartoum province for the next two weeks, starting on Monday.

It was decided after the increasing number of cases exposed by Covid-19, especially for the country’s capital.

The decree also prohibits the outflow and entry of public and private transportation, except for the permissibility of cars for goods that carry basic necessities between cities between provinces in Sudan.

The decision was conveyed by Members of the Transitional Assembly and Chairperson of the High Committee for Emergency Health Handling of COVID-19 Prof. Sidik Taaur on Sunday evening, at press conference in Khartoum.

The extension is the second time after the ban on April 18 for a period of 21 days and extended 10 days ago which ends tomorrow on Monday.

According to the MINA Correspondent’s report in Sudan, while from the national distribution chart of Covid-19 the Sudanese Ministry of Health noted that until Saturday night, there was a positive spread of Covid-19 in Khartoum, which was almost 80% exposed in the province.

Chair of Sudan National High Emergency Committee, Prof. Sidik Taaur reported Khartoun is the region with the most cases nationally with a total of 1,874 people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)