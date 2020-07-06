Israeli Warplanes Launch Rockets in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Sunday night launched rockets on some targets in the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army claimed the attack was in retaliation for the launch of three rockets fired from Gaza into Jewish settlements, without being able to be intercepted.

The Quds Press correspondent said Israeli aircraft circled at low altitude in Gaza City airspace and bombed a Palestinian resistance point east of the Al-Zaytun neighborhood, southeast of the city twice.

he report added that the occupation aircraft continued to bomb the area with other missiles after several minutes.

“Occupied aircraft continue to fly in the sector,” the report said.

Hebrew media reported Israeli planes attacked the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Strip.

Meanwhile, no armed faction in the Gaza Strip claimed responsibility for the launch of the rocket that Israel claimed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)