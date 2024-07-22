Israeli Warplanes Launch Intensive Bombardment on Khan Younis after Evacuation Orders

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes launched intensive bombardment on the city’s eastern neighborhood after issuing immediate evacuation orders, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 37 people were killed and 120 others injured in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Residents were seen fleeing their areas on foot and by carts amid Israeli bombing, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Nasser Medical Complex in the city called on residents “to urgently donate blood” for the injured amid a severe shortage of blood units.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that “the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of Khan Younis has made staying there dangerous.”

Two weeks ago, the Israeli army killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 300 others in attacks on al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which was designated by the military as a “safe zone.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the massacre, saying the attack targeted the commander of Hamas’ armed wing, Mohammed Deif, and his deputy.

There was no Israeli confirmation, however, of the commander’s death.

More than 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)