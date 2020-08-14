Israeli Warplanes Attack on UN-Managed School Buildings in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Thursday morning bombed several places in Gaza, including a UN-run school building on the northwest side of the besieged enclave.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry said as quoted from Palestinepost24, Israeli war drones launched missiles at an elementary school called Al-Shate in Western Gaza.

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that an Israeli war drone bombed one of its schools located in the Al-Shate Refugee Camp in northwest Gaza City.

“No casualties are reported in the attack, but security sources and the United Nations reported that many school materials and facilities are damaged,” the report said.

Due to the unsafe situation, UNRWA said it would close its school until the remnants of the missiles are removed and the damage is repaired.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation claims they attacked military targets in Gaza to belong to the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, but this proves Israel’s claim to be false.

“This is not the first time Israel has bombed UN-run schools,” the report explained.

One such attack took place during the Israeli offensive on Gaza in September 2008, when the Al-Fakhoura School was bombed with white phosphorus while civilians were taking shelter inside.

In that attack, more than 100 Palestinian civilians were killed and hundreds were injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)