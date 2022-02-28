Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Penetrate Border Area East of Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – This morning, Monday, several Israeli military vehicles penetrated a limited distance outside the security fence, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that 6 Israeli military bulldozers and two Merkava vehicles penetrated the border areas of Khan Yunis, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The Israeli bulldozers started razing the area, with the support of the occupation tanks and military jeeps stationed inside the area near to the border fence. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)