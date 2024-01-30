Israeli Soldiers Dressed as doctors, Nurses Kill Three Palestinians in a Hospital

Jenin, MINA – Israeli soldiers disguised themselves as doctors, nurses, and civilians raided early Tuesday a hospital in Jenin City, northern of the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians, including two brothers, with gun silencers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ten personnel of Israeli special forces dressed in doctor and nurse uniforms, as well as ordinary civilians brandishing automatic guns, raided the Ibn Sina Hospital and used silencers to kill three youths, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing sources in the hospital.

The three slain Palestinians are identified as Mohammad and Basil Al-Ghazzawi, and Mohammad Jalamna, with 25-year-old Basil receiving medical treatment in the hospital when Israeli soldiers attacked, the news agency said.

In a viral video posted on the social media platform X, Israeli soldiers are seen brandishing guns and terrorizing staff and patients inside the hospital. One of the soldiers, dressed entirely in black, can be seen forcing a Palestinian to drop to his knees with his hands raised.

Panic was visible among those inside the hospital when Israeli soldiers entered with guns in their hands and appeared to be screaming at the patients.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila urged the UN and international rights groups to put an end to Israel’s daily crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as to protect Palestinian health institutions from attacks.

The Palestinian groups in Jenin have called for a general strike to protest the killing of Palestinians.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 380 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 4,000 others injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)