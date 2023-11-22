Israeli Soldiers Arrest Two Indonesian Volunteers at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestine Today’s correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported to MINA that two of the three Indonesian volunteers who were at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Palestine, were arrested by Israeli soldiers, while the whereabouts of one of them is unknown.

“They (Israeli soldiers) have arrested two Indonesian volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital. Two people were arrested,” said the Palestine Today Correspondent who was near the Indonesian Hospital.

The news of the arrest of two Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers was reported in further attacks by the Israeli military after all patients and medical staff at the Gaza Indonesian Hospital were evacuated for four hours on Wednesday morning starting at 08.00 local time.

Previously, as many as 2,600 patients, displaced civilians and medical staff were still inside the Indonesian Hospital under Israeli siege in the northern Gaza Strip.

This includes around 400 injured people and their companions still in hospital (Indonesia), in addition to 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 refugees.

The Indonesian hospital has been surrounded and attacked by the Israeli military since last Sunday.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel had launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of an attack in the next four hours took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Even so, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would continue its aggression against Gaza until his country’s goals were achieved. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)