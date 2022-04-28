Israeli Shin Bet Chief Meets Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Today, Thursday, Israeli media revealed that the head of the Israeli Shin Bet security service, Ronen Bar, met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last week in Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

The Hebrew website, Kippah Hadashot, said that “the aim of the meeting was to calm the situation in the region and reduce tensions with the approaching end of the month of Ramadan, following violent confrontations between the Israeli army and the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and in various locations in the West Bank.”

The website added that “the meeting focused on tension with the Gaza Strip, and sought to ensure peace and coordination between the Palestinian and Israeli leaderships in the coming days, to avoid provocations that would exacerbate the situation.”

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the city of Jerusalem has witnessed attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians, especially in the Bab Al-Amoud area, while Al-Aqsa Mosque has witnessed, during the past two weeks, repeated violations by the occupation soldiers against worshipers, in addition to organizing dozens of incursions by the Israeli settlers. (LKG/RE1)

