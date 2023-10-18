After Hospital Bombing, Abbas Withdraws from Meeting with Biden

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to return to Ramallah and not participate in the quadripartite summit scheduled to be held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Wednesday, with US President Joe Biden. Al-Sharq report from the Palestinian President’s office.

Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh stated on the X site, “President Mahmoud Abbas decided to return to his homeland tonight and called for an emergency leadership meeting this evening.”

“The massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation at the Al-Ahly Arab National Hospital in Gaza cannot be endured by human reason or the morals of the nation, and it constitutes genocide,” he said.

Abbas is scheduled to participate in a four-party summit in Amman, attended by US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Presidential Office issued a statement, condemning the targeting of the Hospital as a crime of genocide and a humanitarian disaster.

The official presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeina, strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation by bombing the Al-Ahly Arab National Hospital, in Gaza City, which caused the death and injury of hundreds of Palestinians.

Abu Rudeina said the fall of a large number of innocent civilian victims in hospitals that should have protection, confirms that the Israeli government does not respect international standards and recognized laws.

Abu Rudeina emphasized that this crime is in addition to a series of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people since the beginning of the recent aggression. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)