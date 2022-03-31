Israeli Settlers Uproot 170 Olive Trees Near Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers on Wednesday uprooted 170 olive trees in the village of al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israel’s illegal colonialist activities in the northern West Bank, said that extremist settlers uprooted about 170 olive trees in lands in the area of al-Rahwat, owned by two local residents.

He added that the settlers last night escalated their violations against Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Daghlas said that the settlers set up a Palestinian-owned vehicle on fire in the village of ’Asira al-Qibliya, warning of escalating the attacks as well as targeting mosques and other structures in the next few days.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)