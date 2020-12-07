Israeli Settlers Cut Down Dozens of Palestinian Olive Trees

West Bank, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers cut down dozens of olive trees near Salfit and destroyed a wall belonging to a local Palestinian in Yasouf village, east of Salfit in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The governor of Salfit, Abdallah Kumail in a statement quoted by Qudspress, said the necessary instructions had been given to the legal department and the competent authorities to legally deal with the attack with the parties concerned.

The land in Yasouf village has been repeatedly attacked by occupation and settlers, most recently, the Taffouh settlers cut down and destroyed about 65 olive trees from 150 crops planted last year in the Nodat Al-Zar area near the entrance to the settlement.

Villages south of Nablus are subject to continuous attacks by illegal settlers living in settlements around the city, as they attack residents, their facilities and farms.

In fact, according to eyewitnesses and Palestinian specialists on settlement issues, Jewish squatters also burned mosques, and wrote racist slogans calling for the killing of Arabs.

Nearly 834,000 Israeli settlers live in illegal settlements on Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).