Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles with Stones

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian and his son were injured today, on Wednesday after being attacked with stones by Israeli settlers near the village of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, according to Wafa.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said a group of settlers from the nearby settlement of Shilo, built illegally on Palestinian residents’ land attacked Palestinians vehicles with stones, injuring a man and his son and causing damages to the car.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“The European Union reiterates its clear position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the Two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334,” said the EU spokesperson. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)