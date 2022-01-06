Israeli Settler Runs Over Palestinian Woman East of Nablus

Nablus, MINA – An extremist Israeli settler ran over today, Thursday, a civilian Palestinian woman in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, the official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that an Israeli settler ran over the Palestinian woman Shafiqa Bisharat, 48 years old, in the town of Al-Aqrabaniya, east of Nablus, and she was subsequently transferred to the hospital, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He stressed that the settler deliberately ran over a herd of sheep on the road, and he continued pursuing citizens, warning against the dangerous escalation and targeting of Palestinian citizens by Israeli settlers and their vehicles. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

It’s noteworthy that the young man Mustafa Yassin, 25 years old, from the village of Safa, west of Ramallah, rose at dawn today, after being run over by a settler on his way to work in the occupied Palestinian lands of 1948.

He is also married and a father of one child who is a half year old.