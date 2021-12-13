Israeli Prevents Palestinian Families of Prisoners Heading to Visit Their Sons in Israeli Negev and Ofer Prisons

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Prisoners Club on Sunday said that the occupation authorities returned dozens of families of prisoners heading to visit their sons and relatives in the Negev and Ofer prisons and prevented them to see their sons, claiming that they had not received the third dose of the anti-Coronavirus vaccine.

The Prisoner’s Club said, quoting the families of the prisoners; many of them have already received the vaccine, but the Israeli military checkpoint in town of “Nilin” took them off the Red Cross buses carrying them, and fired stun grenades at them.

The Prisoner’s Club indicated that even after the prisoners’ families had previously received the vaccine, the occupation imposed additional complications on the visit, and took advantage of the epidemic to impose more deprivation from visiting the prisoners and transforming some temporary measures into fixed policies, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The Prisoner’s Club called on the International Red Cross, which is primarily responsible for organizing visits, to take its real role in ensuring the unimpeded visit of the families of prisoners to see their arrested sons in the occupation prisons.

It’s noteworthy that the occupation authorities arrest 4,650 prisoners who are languishing in 23 prisons and detention and investigation centers, and among the prisoners are 40 female prisoners, the majority of whom are in “Damoon” prison. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)