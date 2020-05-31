Israeli Police Shoot Dead A Palestinian Men with Special Needs

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian man who was shot and killed on Saturday morning by Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem. He was declared unarmed and with special needs, according to the IINANEWS report.

According to the report, Israeli police opened fire on the Palestinian after they suspected he had a weapon and killed him. Later Israeli media reports confirmed that the man was unarmed but claimed that he was shot after he refused an order to stop. They said the police had opened an investigation into the incident.

Palestinians identified the man named Iyad Khairi Hallak (32), from the Wad el-Joz neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. He was attending an institution for people with special needs in the same area where he was shot and killed.

The report added that he was shot with several bullets and left on the bloody ground for a while until he died.

Police closed all gates to the Old City of Jerusalem after the incident and barred entry or exit from the city. They also stormed the Hallak house in Wad el-Joz. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)