Israeli Police Banish Sheikh Ra’fat Najeeb from Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation police on Monday banned Sheikh Ra’fat Najeeb, a noted Jerusalemite figure, from entering the Aqsa Mosque for several months.

According to local sources, police officers handed Sheikh Najeeb a notice ordering him to stay away from the Aqsa Mosque and all routes leading it for five months, Palinfo reported.

The Israeli occupation authority and its police in Jerusalem give themselves the right to issue Aqsa entry bans against Muslim worshipers and take upon themselves to decide who can and cannot pray at the Mosque despite the fact that they have no jurisdiction over the Islamic holy site.

According to signed agreements, Jordan is the custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)