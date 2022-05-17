Israeli Police Attacks Funeral Procession of A Palestinian Man in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police Monday evening fiercely attacked the funeral procession of a young man who succumbed to his critical wounds in the occupied city of Jerusalem, injuring some 70 people, according to WAFA.

Scores of heavily-armed police brutally assaulted hundreds of mourners marching in the funeral procession of Waleed Sharif on their way to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound before his burial in a cemetery outside the Old City, opening fire at them and showering them with skunk water.

Sharif, 23, died of a critical head injury he had sustained from Israeli police gunfire on the third Friday of Ramadan, April 22, at the mosque compound.

Palestinian Red Crescent medics said that they treated at least 71 mourners who sustained injuries by rubber-coated steel bullets, beating, stun grenades and tear gas canisters, including 13 who required hospitalization. Out of the 13 injuries, two people suffered eye injuries. Police detained 16 people.

Following the funeral procession, police barged their way into the gathering of condolences at Sharif’s family house in Beit Hanina.

The police crackdown on Sharif’s funeral procession is reminiscent of their crackdown on the funeral convoy of slain veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem on Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)