Israeli PM Calls for Two-State Solution with Palestine

New York, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for the first time called for a two-state solution to the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He stressed that Israel is fighting for peace with the Arab world, especially Palestine.

“Despite all obstacles most Israelis support this vision of a two-state solution. I am one of them on the only condition that the future state of Palestine will be a peaceful state and not another terror base that threatens the very existence of the state itself,” Lapid said in his speech at the 77th of the UN General Assembly in New York, United States on Thursday as quoted by UN News.

Lapid stressed that the deal with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of its children.

On that occasion, he told his personal story that he had to wake his non-verbal autistic daughter at 3 am to take her to a bomb shelter, because a missile exploded over her house.

“All who preach about the importance of peace, are welcome to try to run to a bomb shelter at 3am with a girl who cannot speak. To explain to him, without words, why anyone would want to kill him,” he said.

To the people of Gaza, Lapid underlined his desire to help them build a better life and economy, but “we have only one condition: Stop firing rockets and missiles at our children,” he said. (T/RE1)

