Israeli Ongoing Attacks in Rafah Kills Several Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and wounded Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted civilians on Salah al-Din Street in eastern Rafah, said a medical source as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses confirmed that Israeli warplanes struck the civilians.

A medical source said that 11 fatalities and 25 injuries arrived at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

On May 6, the Israeli army launched a military operation in Rafah, ignoring international warnings about the effect on displaced residents. The following day, Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,400 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)