Israeli Occupation Soldiers Murder A Palestinian Woman While Driving Car

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces opened fire at an unarmed Palestinian woman near the Israeli Hizma military checkpoint, north of the occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Local sources said that the occupation soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian woman, claiming that she tried to carry out a run-over and stabbing operation near the Hizma military checkpoint. And she was seriously injured before her death was announced, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the sources, the martyr is Dr. Mai Afana, who is 29 years old and a resident of Abu Dis district in the occupied Jerusalem.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a Palestinian woman was Murdered after being shot by the Israeli occupation army, claiming that she was trying to carry out a stabbing and run-over operation near the Hizma checkpoint in Jerusalem.

A spokesman for the Israeli occupation army said that “the girl who carried out the attack was neutralized.” In this regard, the Israeli occupation forces reinforced their presence at the entrance to the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem. (L/MS/RE1)

