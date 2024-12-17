Israeli Occupation Police Abduct Aqsa Mosque Guard

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation police abducted one of the guards of the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Monday evening, Palinfo reported.

Witnesses said that police officers abducted Mohamed al-Zaghal while he was performing his duties at the al-Hitta Gate of the Aqsa Mosque, adding that the police took him to the Qishla detention center in the Old City.

Usually, the Israeli police expel the guards and employees of the Aqsa Mosque from the Aqsa Mosque for several days after detaining them for hours or days.

For years, the Israeli police have persecuted the employees of the Islamic Waqf, the Aqsa guards, and Muslim worshipers, while providing protection against mass break-ins and daily provocations by Jewish settlers at the Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)